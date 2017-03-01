Marzo llega con una interesante lista de lanzamientos de videojuegos

Estrenamos mes y con ello llegan algunos títulos que muchos estamos deseos por jugar.
Este viernes 3 de marzo se estrena la Nintendo Switch y junto a esta nueva consola llegarán varios títulos, siendo el más importante y esperado por los fans The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Durante el mes también se vienen juegos como Ghost Recon: Wildlands, NieR: Automata, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 y 2.5 para PS4 y el nuevo título de BioWare, Mass Effect: Andromeda.
Acá tienen todos los juegos que se estrenan en marzo:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U) – 3 de marzo
- 1-2-Switch (Switch) – 3 de marzo
- Super Bomberman R (Switch) – 3 de marzo
- Just Dance 2017 (Switch) – 3 de marzo
- Skylanders Imaginators (Switch) – 3 de marzo
- I Am Setsuna (Switch) – 3 de marzo
- Snipperclips – Cut it Out, Together (Switch) – 3 de marzo
- World of Goo (Switch) – 3 de marzo
- Little Inferno (Switch) – 3 de marzo
- Human Resource Machine (Switch) – 3 de marzo
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 7 de marzo
- Nier: Automata (PS4, PC) – 7 de marzo
- Birthdays the Beginning (PS4, PC) – 7 de marzo
- Loot Rascals (PS4, PC) – 7 de marzo
- Danganronpa 1-2 Reload (PS4) – 14 de marzo
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive) – 14 de marzo
- Styx: Shards of Darkness (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 14 de marzo
- Mass Effect Andromeda (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 21 de marzo
- Rock Band VR (Rift) – 23 de marzo
- Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One) – 24 de marzo
- Mario Sports Superstars (3DS) – 24 de marzo
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (PS4) – 28 de marzo
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix (PS4) – 28 de marzo
- MLB The Show 17 (PS4) – 28 de marzo
- Has-Been Heroes (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 28 de marzo
- Thimbleweed Park (Xbox One, PC) – 30 de marzo