Marzo llega con una interesante lista de lanzamientos de videojuegos

Estrenamos mes y con ello llegan algunos títulos que muchos estamos deseos por jugar.

Este viernes 3 de marzo se estrena la Nintendo Switch y junto a esta nueva consola llegarán varios títulos, siendo el más importante y esperado por los fans The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Durante el mes también se vienen juegos como Ghost Recon: Wildlands, NieR: Automata, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 y 2.5 para PS4 y el nuevo título de BioWare, Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Acá tienen todos los juegos que se estrenan en marzo:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U) – 3 de marzo

1-2-Switch (Switch) – 3 de marzo

Super Bomberman R (Switch) – 3 de marzo

Just Dance 2017 (Switch) – 3 de marzo

Skylanders Imaginators (Switch) – 3 de marzo

I Am Setsuna (Switch) – 3 de marzo

Snipperclips – Cut it Out, Together (Switch) – 3 de marzo

World of Goo (Switch) – 3 de marzo

Little Inferno (Switch) – 3 de marzo

Human Resource Machine (Switch) – 3 de marzo

Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 7 de marzo

Nier: Automata (PS4, PC) – 7 de marzo

Birthdays the Beginning (PS4, PC) – 7 de marzo

Loot Rascals (PS4, PC) – 7 de marzo

Danganronpa 1-2 Reload (PS4) – 14 de marzo

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive) – 14 de marzo

Styx: Shards of Darkness (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 14 de marzo

Mass Effect Andromeda (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 21 de marzo

Rock Band VR (Rift) – 23 de marzo

Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One) – 24 de marzo

Mario Sports Superstars (3DS) – 24 de marzo

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (PS4) – 28 de marzo

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix (PS4) – 28 de marzo

MLB The Show 17 (PS4) – 28 de marzo

Has-Been Heroes (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 28 de marzo

Thimbleweed Park (Xbox One, PC) – 30 de marzo